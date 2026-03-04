Dems' Big Night, GOP's Rough Path Forward

Last night’s elections in Texas, North Carolina, and Arkansas were on every level a big night for Democrats. They won where they needed to, and they have a shot at flipping a Senate seat in Texas.

Simon Rosenberg, election guru, author, and creator of Hopium Chronicles, talked with Jen about the Democrats’ huge night, not only in Texas, but across the Senate landscape.

We also looked at how the Right’s constant kowtowing to Trump and failed gambles at redistricting could change the outcome of pivotal Congressional races in the Midterms.

And on the Tea with April Ryan, April chatted with election strategist Terrance Woodbury [27:33]. They looked at the voting power of the Black community in the South and why Black men are the new swing voters.