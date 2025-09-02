The Contrarian

The Contrarian

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Dr. Sara Wolfson's avatar
Dr. Sara Wolfson
37m

And how do we get the Dems to do this??

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Arkansas Blue's avatar
Arkansas Blue
1m

These are all fantastic suggestions!

However, there is one big problem: how do we get the largest majority of Democrats in the House and Senate off their protected lazy asses to participate in this scheme? Most of them are so comfortable in their seats, they don't actually want to do any work.

It is absolutely disgusting!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 The Contrarian
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture