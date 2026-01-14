The Contrarian

The Contrarian

Catherine Beck
2h

Yes. It is the best chance, although I fear that if not disciplined ASAP by withdrawal of funding, ICE will do their best to intimidate voters.

A Vote Safe campaign will be needed.

Thomas Moore
2h

The problem is that Trump does not accept the authority of Congress over the purse. He'll spend how he wants to and use loopholes to justify it in the courts. So go ahead but don't expect it to solve the problem. That can only happen at the ballot box... maybe. We can expect ICE to be checking IDs outside of those too.

