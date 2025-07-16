The Contrarian

The Contrarian

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jim Carmichael's avatar
Jim Carmichael
1h

And this issue should be addressed before all others since it involves human rights abuse!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
Judy's avatar
Judy
1h

Why isn’t anyone talking about the three-time convicted felon who was set to be deported but has been released so he can be the star witness against Kilmar Abrego? This may be the one guy who falls under the regime’s deportation policies and yet he’s been released. And nobody is talking about it.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies
36 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 The Contrarian
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture