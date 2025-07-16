The multiplicity of lies that Donald Trump and his MAGA followers have perpetrated about immigrants (e.g., they are a bunch of “killers, rapists, and drug dealers,” they are ‘replacing’ Whites in a border invasion, “they are taking your jobs,” or that only a vicious, violent dragnet that sweeps up brown people can protect us) for years have been part of their racist fantasy. Now, through the Trump regime’s overreach, cruelty, and incompetence, more Americans are coming to recognize the gap between reality and MAGA fever dreams.

After the violent raids in Los Angeles, the establishment of inhumane detention centers, deportation to hellholes such as CECOT, chaotic assaults on farms and businesses, and serial judicial rebukes, the Trump crowd is finding that the issue of immigrants is a liability.

Consider Gallup’s recent findings:

Americans have grown markedly more positive toward immigration over the past year, with the share wanting immigration reduced dropping from 55% in 2024 to 30% today. At the same time, a record-high 79% of U.S. adults say immigration is a good thing for the country… [S]upport for increasing the number of Border Patrol agents has declined 17 points to 59%, from 76% a year ago. And backing for expanding the U.S.-Mexico border wall has dropped eight points to 45%. This likely reflects people perceiving these measures as less necessary given the sharp drop in illegal border crossings.

Support for deporting all undocumented immigrants has plunged from 47% last year to 38% while “support for allowing undocumented immigrants to become U.S. citizens has risen to 78%, up from 70% last year.”

This echoes polling taken in the wake of the violent raids and federal invasion of Los Angeles, showing Trump’s brutal ICE operation is a political handicap. And, contrary to a fleet of political consultants who insist that any moment spent talking about something other than the economy is a loser for Democrats, polling shows it has been a top motivator for those turning out for protests.

When democracy defenders and immigrant rights advocates score victories in court (on class action certification for birthright citizenship plaintiffs, on the feds’ illegal conduct in Los Angeles, etc.) and highlight the economic damage wrought by dehumanizing ICE raids, they stir grumbling within the MAGA ranks.

Democrats who condemn inhumane conditions and deplore violent crimes against humanity not only demonstrate their values but throw Republicans on defense. “There are really disturbing, vile conditions and this place needs to be shut the hell down,” Democrat Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz of Florida told reporters after visiting the Everglades facility. “This place is a stunt, and they’re abusing human beings here.” Reminding voters that the large majority of those hauled in have no criminal record undercuts Trump’s dystopian image of a country under siege. The only ones truly under siege are cities, businesses, farms, and communities facing or fearing an ICE invasion. Americans (perhaps) are coming to understand that the vast majority of immigrants are hardworking people supporting their families.

Democrats would be wise to make the case that Trump’s chaotic, cruel, and counterproductive onslaught does not solve Americans’ legitimate concerns about the border, nor does it reflect our deepest-held values. As the Center for American Progress put it in their rollout of a sensible immigration plan, “We can fix our broken system without deporting people who are here legally simply because they say things we disagree with or railroading people into foreign gulags who have legitimate refugee claims.” Democrats would be foolish not to echo CAP’s forceful rebuttal to the MAGA mayhem masquerading as a tough crackdown:

Americans deserve a secure immigration system that stems illegal border flows and fosters economic growth and prosperity. There is a big difference between acknowledging that the current system is broken and offering solutions versus conducting extrajudicial terror tactics that the current administration has unleashed on migrants who are here legally. That is a betrayal of American values and will make us less safe and less prosperous.

In sum, it makes moral, political, and economic sense for Democrats to endorse enthusiastically a plan that provides adequate security at the border, fixes the broken asylum system, allows immigration of workers needed in our economy, and provides a pathway to citizenship. And they better do so promptly before the MAGA cements its (false) narrative that Democrats want “open borders.”

Meanwhile, the business leaders, who have generally sided with Trump’s ludicrous agenda (when it comes to tax cuts, for example) or remained mute (when it comes to the disastrous reconciliation bill or thoroughly unfit nominees, to name just two) need to get off the sidelines if they want to prevent further violence, labor shortages, and consumer angst—all of which are bad for business.

After all, the economic implications of Trump’s scheme are dire. If the administration manages to deport 4 million people, the Economic Policy Institute estimates:

There will be 3.3 million fewer employed immigrants and 2.6 million fewer employed U.S.-born workers at the end of that period.

Employment in the construction sector will drop sharply: U.S.-born construction employment will fall by 861,000, and immigrant employment will fall by 1.4 million.

The deportations will eliminate half a million child care jobs.

As one might expect, California, Florida, New York, and Texas will be hardest hit, but no state will be immune to the dislocation, inflation, shortages, and unemployment that results from a policy that manages to be as self-destructive as it is inhumane.

The business community had better stop cowering in the corner if they want to prevent an economic earthquake. Their cautious analysis, designed not to give offense, is no substitute for responsible advocacy. (Unsurprisingly, small businesses directly affected are more vocal than mega corporations that seem to overestimate their ability to ride out the shock waves from mass deportation.) It is time for Democratic politicians, immigrant activists, consumers, and employees to start applying pressure to business leaders to move from acquiescence to well-reasoned lobbying and advocacy.

Immigration, perhaps more than any other issue, demonstrates that doing the right thing can coincide with doing the politically popular and economically rational thing. What the country needs is a more unified and vocal denunciation of Trump’s disastrous approach before it destroys more communities, businesses, families, and lives.