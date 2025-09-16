The Contrarian

Zelda Hester
5h

The collective cowardice of those who vote to save their jobs (supposedly) is tantamount to surrendering to the enemy (Trump Fascism 2025). Why any reasonable Congressperson would do so at this time, is a problem that seems to crop up too often. Those who get elected are responsible for doing what their constituent's voted them in for. That is not happening, and it includes both the Democrats and the Republicans in Congress. Our votes are useless if those we send to Congress simply play political games and refuse to take responsibility for what they vote for. If given free reign Trump will abolish Congress altogether. That is what Hitler did, and Trump is using his playbook on a daily basis. Democrats need to band together and fight.

Jason
5hEdited

The GOP fights for the awful things they may or may not actually believe in.

The Democrats try to become 'moderate' Republicans and fights its own progressive wing (for more, see the non endorsements and criticism of Zohran Mamdani from Democrats).

How many times have we heard this story?

