, Harry Litman sits down with David A. Graham, Katie Phang, and Maya Wiley to discuss federal agents’ on-the-ground escalations and the courts’ efforts to rein them in. They then move to the early warnings that Trump may interfere in next year’s midterms before ending with a quick look at some of tomorrow’s critical elections. The overlapping question that criss-crosses all 3 topics: how can Americans band together to protect the democracy, and especially to blunt the threat of a far more systematic attempt by Trump than the last time around to interfere in the elections.