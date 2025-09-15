Dehumanization & kleptocracy: Ruth Ben-Ghiat on Trump's authoritarian takeover

Deploying the military against the citizenry, going after universities, intimidating the media into silence—these are just some of the techniques that Trump and countless other dictators have used to maintain power.

Authoritarianism expert Ruth Ben-Ghiat joins Jen to discuss how Trump is normalizing the military’s presence in domestic spaces, dehumanizing the “other” through hateful rhetoric, and striking authoritarian bargains with our nation’s institutions. Importantly, Ruth reminds us that change is possible.

Ruth Ben-Ghiat is a Professor of History and Italian Studies at New York University. She writes about fascism, authoritarianism, propaganda, and democracy protection. She is the recipient of Guggenheim and other fellowships, an advisor to Protect Democracy, and an MSNBC opinion columnist. She appears frequently on CNN, MSNBC, PBS, and other networks. She has been a consultant on historical feature and documentary films and advises governments and corporations (including the U.S. House Select Committee investigating the Jan. 6 assault on the Capitol) on autocrats and authoritarian parties and the threats to democracy they pose. Please be sure to support Ruth on her own page, Lucid.