The Contrarian

The Contrarian

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
KnockKnockGreenpeace's avatar
KnockKnockGreenpeace
4hEdited

Look, Mr. Stupid started as a standup comedian, and even that was a stretch for him. He's really just a blowhard who happened to ride the insult comic wave. He doesn't have insights, he has a chip on his shoulder.

When I compare him with the great George Carlin, who besides being very funny was also the classic societal gadfly, Maher looks like a piece of dogshit on the bottom of George's shoe. It makes you wonder what Bill was willing to do for stardom.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Julie Otoole's avatar
Julie Otoole
4h

Maher has always been one of the smuggest assholes on TV. Never could stand the guy even if he occasionally said things I agreed with. This and the Trump sane-washing were all I needed to add him to my never watch again list. Not that I was watching him anymore anyway.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
25 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 The Contrarian
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture