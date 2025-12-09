Deadly Disparities

In a special addition of The Tea, April is joined by Dr. Roger Mitchell, President of the National Medical Association, to discuss the disproportionate harm Black communities face as national healthcare access hangs in the balance.

Together, April and Dr. Mitchell discuss the CDC gutting hepatitis B vaccine recommendations, the looming ACA deadline, and how increased advocacy can insure rural Black communities receive financial support they deserve.

Dr. Roger A. Mitchell, Jr., MD is the 126th president of the National Medical Association. He is a tenured professor of Pathology at Howard University and serves as the director of the Howard University Center of Excellence for Trauma and Violence Prevention, leading outreach efforts to decrease gun violence in the District of Columbia. Dr. Mitchell also previously served as president of the Howard University Hospital and is board certified in anatomic and forensic pathology by the American Board of Pathology



