D.C. community members and national immigration organizations sue Trump over ICE: Austin Rose in conversation

Austin Rose, Managing Attorney at the Amica Center for Immigrant Rights, joined Jen to discuss a case filed today in the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia seeking to create a class action lawsuit on behalf of people arrested and detained without probable cause by federal immigration enforcement agents (ICE) in the District of Columbia.

The plaintiffs are represented by the American Civil Liberties Union of the District of Columbia, American Civil Liberties Union, Amica Center for Immigrant Rights, CASA, National Immigration Project, the Washington Lawyers’ Committee for Civil Rights and Urban Affairs, and the law firm of Covington & Burling LLP.

“There are clearly policies and practices basically instructing officials to go out and make these arrests without having the probable cause, without having the individualized assessments” required by law, Austin said.

To meet arrest quotas laid down by the Trump administration, Immigration and Customs Enforcement is operating on an “arrest first, ask questions later” basis, in direct violation of immigration laws and the U.S. Constitution, Austin explained.

Austin Rose is an immigration attorney specializing in federal litigation. He serves as Managing Attorney at the Amica Center for Immigrant Rights.