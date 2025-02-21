Daily Roundup: February 21
Featuring our Undaunted honoree; Ben Wikler; Rep. Joe Neguse in conversation with Jen Rubin; The Democracy Index; Eliza Orlins; Ruben Bolling; Marissa Rothkopf, and our Pet of the Week!
It’s Friday, Contrarians! At the end of the week, we always honor an Undaunted figure who is fighting on behalf of the nation, celebrate a few robust takes from some of our favorite pro-democracy contributors or Representatives, and close by offering comics, cakes, and—of course—our Contrarian Pet of the Week! Have a wonderful weekend.
The Contrarian is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support our work, independent media, relentless litigation, and pets of the week, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
We dodged the tax cut for now. We have to draw a line in the sand. We have to make that clear in our own heads. When will you take to the streets? I have a solid line. I think it makes sense. When they disobey the courts, we move.
https://bit.ly/4ke53KH
I am sure most of you saw the performance of Musk with the chainsaw. 20 yrs ago a book was published entitled 'Chainsaw - the Notorious Career of Al Dunlop in the Era of Profit-at-Any Cost" He destroyed a company. I just dug it out of my library to have a short refresher.