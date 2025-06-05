Cutting Care to Cut Taxes: David Madland on the GOP’s War on Working America

David Madland joins Jen to discuss how Trump’s immigration agenda threatens American workers and why real economic security depends on pro-worker reforms rooted in the rule of law.

David Madland is a senior fellow and the senior adviser to the American Worker Project at the Center for American Progress. He is the author of Re-Union: How Bold Labor Reforms Can Repair, Revitalize, and Reunite the United States (Cornell University Press, 2021), which helped put sectoral bargaining on the political agenda, and Hollowed Out: Why the Economy Doesn’t Work without a Strong Middle Class (UC Press, 2015).

