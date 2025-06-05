The Contrarian

Cutting Care to Cut Taxes: David Madland on the GOP’s War on Working America

"Our lives are really at stake here, and they're doing it to cut taxes on the rich."
Jennifer Rubin
Jun 05, 2025
David Madland joins Jen to discuss how Trump’s immigration agenda threatens American workers and why real economic security depends on pro-worker reforms rooted in the rule of law.

David Madland is a senior fellow and the senior adviser to the American Worker Project at the Center for American Progress. He is the author of Re-Union: How Bold Labor Reforms Can Repair, Revitalize, and Reunite the United States (Cornell University Press, 2021), which helped put sectoral bargaining on the political agenda, and Hollowed Out: Why the Economy Doesn’t Work without a Strong Middle Class (UC Press, 2015).

For more on his work for the American Worker Project, click here.

