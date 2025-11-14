If you’re anything like me, you’ve probably spent the last few days poring over the avalanche of Jeffrey Epstein emails released this week, wondering how anyone with such. erratic punctuation and spelling was ever considered a genius, and shaking your head in disgust at his cozy interactions with people like Larry Summers.

For those of you longing to occupy their minds with more thoughtful distractions, there is plenty on offer in the days ahead. Here’s what else I’ve been consuming lately:

Claire Danes as Aggie Wiggs and Matthew Rhys as Nile Jarvis in Episode 103 of The Beast in Me. Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2025

The Beast in Me

If there is one thing that streaming services can’t get enough of, it’s well-cast shows about badly behaved rich people with lavish waterfront homes. The latest entry in this highly bingeable subgenre is The Beast in Me, a juicy cat-and-mouse thriller set in tony Oyster Bay, Long Island. Claire Danes plays Aggie Wiggs, a bestselling author crippled with grief over the accidental death of her son several years earlier. Adrift and unable to complete her next book—about [deep sigh] the friendship between Ruth Bader Ginsburg and Antonin Scalia—Aggie is forced out of her reclusive bubble when notorious real estate mogul and possible murderer Nile Jarvis (Matthew Rhys) moves into the sprawling mansion next door.

Aggie is initially disgusted by Nile, a Robert Durst-like figure who was suspected in his first wife’s disappearance and—perhaps more disturbingly—is now trying to build a jogging path on protected land. But she is also intrigued: Aggie is still a shrewd journalist who knows a good subject when she sees it (and anything’s got to be better than that Scalia book, right?) In a series that’s about the latent psychopath in all of us, Danes retains her preternatural ability to register roughly 10,000 contradictory emotions via microscopic movements in her chin, while Rhys is equal parts sinister and charming.

Now streaming on Netflix

Sian Brooke and Martin McCann( in Blue Lights. (Peter MarleyfBritBox)

Blue Lights

I am already on the record as a fan of this crime drama set in Belfast, which explores the perils of policing a city with a long history of sectarian violence. A la The Wire, each season of the show shifts focus to a different corner of the city, from Catholic West Belfast in Season 1 to the Protestant east side in Season 2. The show’s third installment, which arrived this week, looks at the flow of drugs in leafy, upscale South Belfast, where money, not religious or national identity, is the great divider. Blue Lights was created by Declan Lawn and Adam Patterson, two Northern Irish journalists who met while working on the BBC series Panorama, and they ground their storytelling in social, economic, and political realism. Come for the cop drama, stay for the nuanced depictions of contemporary Belfast.

Now streaming on BritBox.

Thoughts & Prayers on HBO (Photos by Zackary Canepari/HBO)

Thoughts & Prayers

Since Columbine more than a quarter century ago, mass shootings have become a depressingly mundane fixture of American life. This aptly named documentary explores the active shooter preparedness industry, from trade shows where entrepreneurs peddle bulletproof backpacks to grimly realistic simulations in schools across the country. Directors Jessica Dimmock and Zackary Canepari forgo the talking heads you might see in a more conventional gun documentary, instead observing teachers, caregivers, and students as they train to be ready for the unthinkable.

Their immersive, emotionally astute approach captures the dark absurdity of a country where, in lieu of meaningful gun reform, Americans have resorted to doing what we do best: selling stuff. Most haunting of all is the obvious psychological toll on young people who’ve never known a world without lockdown drills. A Long Island high school student named Quinn is so consumed with fear of a mass shooting that she carries a bag of emergency supplies with her. “If it happens, I have the things to maybe help some people,” she reasons. “And if it doesn’t happen, it’s just another pound in my backpack.”

Premieres Tuesday on HBO.

Washington Crossing the Delaware by Emanuel Leutze (Metroppolitan Museum of Art)

The American Revolution

In a career spanning four decades, Ken Burns has made dozens of films chronicling seemingly every facet of American culture and history, including the Civil War, jazz, the Roosevelts, the American buffalo, Muhammad Ali, and the Dust Bowl. Now he’s panning and zooming in on the country’s founding with the 12-hour series The American Revolution. Though it’s been in the works for a decade, this six-part film could not feel more urgent—or more politically sensitive—than it does now, when democracy is under threat and Trump is actively trying to rewrite American history.

Co-directed by Sarah Botstein and David Schmidt, the series thoroughly complicates the tidy narrative of the war we learned in elementary school, showing how slavery and a desire for Native land factored into the conflict as much as anger over taxes on tea. It presents layered, warts-and-all portraits of the much-mythologized Founding Fathers, particularly George Washington, whose brilliant leadership is matched only by his capacity for brutality toward enslaved and indigenous people. Then there’s the war itself, a gritty, brutal slog marred by disease, famine, profiteering, and sexual violence.

Narrated by Burns stalwart Peter Coyote, The American Revolution features a roster of A-list voice actors, including Meryl Streep, Tom Hanks, Samuel L. Jackson, Matthew Rhys, and virtually the entire cast of Homeland. But the real stars might be the scholars, like Rick Atkinson, Vincent Brown, Annette Gordon-Reed, and Maya Jasanoff, who delivers what might be the film’s operating thesis: “The United States came out of violence.”

Premiering Sunday on PBS and airing nightly through Friday.

In other news:

Meredith Blake is the culture columnist for The Contrarian.