The Contrarian

The Contrarian

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Joel Carper's avatar
Joel Carper
5h

Why is of this kind of bullshit is called reality?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 The Contrarian · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture