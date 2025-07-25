As much as Donald Trump wishes everyone would forget about Jeffrey Epstein and is trying hard to make that happen, questions about the serial sexual predator, who died in 2019, simply will not go away.

Much of what we do know about Epstein’s crimes and the powerful connections he used to avoid accountability stems from the work of one dogged reporter: Julie K. Brown of the Miami Herald.

In 2018, she published a series of deeply reported stories about Epstein’s serial sexual abuse of girls, the harrowing experiences of his victims, and the sweetheart plea deal that allowed him to avoid federal charges and serve 13 months in prison in a cushy work-release program.

After his release in 2009, Epstein continued to move in elite circles and prey on young women. Brown was inspired to revisit the case in 2017, as #MeToo exploded and Alex Acosta, who had negotiated Epstein’s plea deal, was appointed to Trump’s cabinet.

Her meticulous reporting, which involved identifying and interviewing dozens of alleged victims, reignited public interest in Epstein’s crimes, culminating in his July 2019 arrest on federal sex trafficking charges. (Acosta was also forced to resign.)

Epstein’s mysterious death and the trial of his associate, Ghislaine Maxwell, spurred a wave of media related to the case, including documentaries, books, and narrative films.

Ongoing revelations about Epstein’s ties to Trump have led to renewed interest in projects connected to the case. Physical copies of Brown’s book, Perversion of Justice, are sold out pretty much everywhere online (though you may find copies on Libby). On X, the journalist said her publisher is working on printing more copies to meet the demand.

In the meantime, you can read the original series of articles here and watch the accompanying documentary short here.

For those looking to learn more about the muckrakers and whistleblowers who’ve helped shed light on sexual abuse, there is, thankfully, a growing body of work.

Here are some of the standout titles, connected to Epstein as well as other cases.

Spotlight

This best picture winner tells the story of the Boston Globe reporters whose painstaking work revealed the systematic sexual abuse of children by Catholic priests in Boston and the church’s coverup of these crimes. Directed by Tom McCarthy, it may be one of the most realistic depictions of investigative journalism ever put on screen. (It also got the newsroom fashion right.) (Stream on Netflix)

(Zoe Kazan and Carey Mulligan in a scene from She Said (JoJo Whilden / Universal Pictures)

She Said

This 2022 film, adapted from the bestselling book, tells the story of how New York Times reporters Megan Twohey and Jodi Kantor, played by Carey Mulligan and Zoe Kazan, respectively) helped expose Harvey Weinstein’s history of sexual abuse and harassment of women. Like Spotlight, it focuses on the unglamorous, sometimes tedious process of reporting—and the particular difficulty of investigating a figure as well-connected and belligerent as Weinstein. Rather than depicting his horrific crimes, or even portraying Weinstein on camera, it focuses on the collective of women who helped break decades of silence. (Including Ashley Judd, who appears as herself.) (Stream on Peacock)

North Country

This film had a lukewarm reception when it was released in 2005, perhaps because the #MeToo reckoning was still more than a decade away. Inspired by the non-fiction book Class Action: The Landmark Case that Changed Sexual Harassment Law, it stars Charlize Theron as a single mother and iron miner who organizes a historic sexual harassment lawsuit. (Available for rental on Apple TV.)

Rufus Sewell and Gillian Anderson in Scoop (Courtesy of Netflix)

Scoop

Prince Andrew is one of the many powerful figures known to have associated with Epstein, and is also one of the few high-profile men who have been publicly accused of involvement in Epstein’s sex-trafficking ring. This film goes behind the scenes of the disastrous BBC interview in which Queen Elizabeth’s favorite son (played by Rufus Sewell) denied Virginia Giuffre’s allegation that she was forced to have sex with the prince, claiming that on the night in question—which had occurred 18 years prior—he was “at a Pizza Express in Woking.” Billie Piper and Gillian Anderson star as the BBC journalists who negotiated the interview that did far more damage to the monarchy than anything Meghan or Harry ever said. (Stream on Netflix)

Women Talking

Sarah Polley’s moving film isn’t really about muckrakers or whistleblowers in the traditional sense of those words, but it is a powerful story about how a group of women traumatized by sexual violence come together to propose solutions. It is based on Miriam Toews’ novel, which was in turn inspired by the experiences of Mennonite women in an isolated Mennonite community in Bolivia. Polley, who has written about her experiences as a survivor of alleged sexual assault, won an Oscar for the Women Talking screenplay.

Jeffrey Epstein: Filthy Rich

Over four episodes, this docuseries tells the story of how Epstein, aided by Ghislaine Maxwell, was able to prey on dozens of young, vulnerable girls, many of whom came from disadvantaged backgrounds and were easily coerced with promises of quick money. It includes interviews with several survivors, including the late Virginia Giuffre, and wisely never loses sight of the fact that the Epstein saga isn’t just about sexual exploitation, it’s also about class exploitation. As the title suggests, Filthy Rich also raises troubling questions about Epstein’s murky finances that remain unanswered (and that not enough people interrogated while he was still alive). Just how was this guy able to get so fantastically wealthy? (Stream on Netflix)

Victoria’s Secret: Angels and Demons

This docuseries is ostensibly about the lingerie company known for its racy televised fashion shows and mail-order catalog. But it is really about Les Wexner, the visionary billionaire behind successful retail brands including the Limited, Express, and Bath & Body Works. It investigates Wexner’s association with Epstein, who served as his money manager during Victoria’s Secret’s ‘90s heyday. (Stream on Hulu)

We Need to Talk About Cosby

Comedian W. Kamau Bell hosts this four-part series examining Bill Cosby’s alleged sexual crimes and the culture that enabled this behavior. (Cosby’s conviction for sexual assault was overturned in 2021.) Rather than trying to separate the art from the artist, Bell explores Cosby’s reckons with his dueling images as: a barrier-breaking Black comedian and an alleged serial predator. (Stream on Hulu)

Meredith Blake is the culture columnist for The Contrarian