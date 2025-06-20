America’s Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders (Courtesy of Netflix)

📺 America’s Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders (Season 2 now streaming on Netflix)

Season 1 of this docuseries, from Cheer director Greg Whiteley, follows a group of aspiring Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders through the Darwinian slog that is training camp. Overseeing the program is longtime director Kelli Finglass, a D.C.C. alumna with a withering eye for detail. (If you’ve got too much mascara on your lower lashes, she’ll let you know.) Over several weeks, the recruits endure long, grueling rehearsals while wearing full pageant glam and responding to every criticism, no matter how harsh, with a cheerful “yes ma’am.” Most of the women juggle this with a day job, because even though they represent the most valuable team in professional sports, they don’t get paid a living wage.

Season 2 of America’s Sweethearts further delves into the pay gap, following several of the veteran cheerleaders (most of them women of color) as they push management for a pay increase. It worked: the D.C.C. will receive a roughly 400 percent raise for the 2025 season, although they still don’t have health insurance, something that might come in handy for women living in Texas. Perhaps that’s something we can look forward to in Season 3.

📺 Outrageous (Now streaming on BritBox)

Spanning much of the 1930s, this six-episode series tells the (mostly) true story of the Mitford Sisters, the notorious British aristocrats known for their wildly divergent politics and tragically messy lives. The action is narrated by eldest sibling Nancy (played by Bridgerton star Bessie Carter), a sharp-witted writer who grows increasingly troubled by her younger sisters’ forays into radical politics. It all starts when Diana (Joanna Vanderham), a glamorous socialite married to a Guinness heir, falls in love with Oswald Mosley (Joshua Sasse), the leader of the British Union of Fascists. Then Unity (Shannon Watson) becomes enthralled with Adolf Hitler. At the other end of the spectrum is Jessica (Zoe Brough), an ardent Communist who longs to take up arms against the Fascists. (Sisters Pamela and Deborah, as well as brother Tom, also show up, but are less central to the drama.) Based on Mary Lovell’s The Sisters: The Saga of the Mitford Family, Outrageous offers a darkly funny look at the allure of extremism, even — perhaps especially — for those born into privilege.

📺 Grenfell: Uncovered (Now streaming on Netflix)

A few minutes before 1 a.m. on June 14, 2017, a fire broke out in Grenfell Tower, a 24-story block in West London. Thanks to highly flammable cladding that had just been installed to the exterior of the tower, the conflagration spread with alarming speed, quickly engulfing the entire building while many residents followed orders to stay in their apartments. By the time the flames were extinguished 24 hours later, 72 people — most of them low-income and non-white — were dead.

Directed by Olaide Sadiq, this documentary looks at how corporate greed and government negligence fueled an utterly preventable tragedy that exposed the lethal class disparities at the heart of British life. The film features interviews with survivors, first responders, journalists and politicians, including a contrite Theresa May. (The former prime minister admits to more mistakes than any of the multinational corporations involved in the catastrophe.) Eight years after the fire, Grenfell still stands, a ghost on London’s skyline, and potentially dangerous cladding remains on thousands of buildings in the U.K. Grenfell: Uncovered is a difficult but essential watch.

