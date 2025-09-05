COVID denialism & international law: Sen. Mark Warner on RFK Jr. testimony & Venezuelan boat strike

Senator Mark Warner attended two Senate hearings yesterday: one with Health Secretary RFK Jr. and another for Fed nominee Stephen Miran. RFK could not answer simple COVID facts while Miran explained that he plans to keep his White House job while simultaneously serving on the independent Federal Reserve.

Senator Warner spent a few minutes with Jen Rubin to discussed both hearings and recent national security issues including Trump's orders to fire upon a boat of what Trump claimed were "drug smugglers," and how an unqualified, far right activist told senior ranking officials not to let him visit his constituents and leaders of the National Geospatial Intelligence Agency.

Watch the back and forth between RFK Jr. and Senator Warner here.

