The Contrarian

The Contrarian

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Tracy Kohlbeck's avatar
Tracy Kohlbeck
25m

Nope, sorry, I can't find it in myself to mourn Kirk's death. I mourn gun deaths in general, but not his. He was an absolutely horrible person who even claimed a few gun deaths a year is the price to be paid for the 2nd Amendment. Live by the gun, die by the gun.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Daniel Solomon's avatar
Daniel Solomon
28m

OK Norm. Re political violence.

1. "Radical left." Problem is they didn't name an individual, thus not really actionable defamation. But the media that republished the lies should have a duty to apologize.

Headlines: MAGAt KILLED MAGAt.

2. When are you going to ask Thomas and Alito to recuse from Trump cases?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
9 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 The Contrarian
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture