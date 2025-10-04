The Contrarian

Babs McDonald
6h

PLEASE change the "tax cuts to the wealthy" language. We have heard that so many times that it has become meaningless. Please point out that when the wealthy do not pay taxes or pay lower taxes, ordinary Americans are paying more than their fair share for our common benefits, such as roads, air traffic control,

weather reports, defense, air force one, public education, national parks, etc. When the wealthy pay fewer or no taxes, ordinary Americans are paying the public bill, including for benefits, the wealthy take advantage of . I think the term" tax cuts for the wealthy" has become meaningless because it has been so overused and it is too generalized. Thank you fir all that you do.

gmfeld's avatar
gmfeld
6h

The Dems should also be pounding the table that they are not going through with the charade of appropriating money only to have the president refuse to spend it while the GOP Congress goes along with the president's usurpation of Congressional power.

