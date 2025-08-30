The Contrarian

L.D.Michaels
4h

"These are the Times that Try Men's Souls"

Trump's ability to stretch the powers of the Presidency far beyond the starting point of authoritarian rule is attributable to a single safeguard that has failed the American people - the U.S. Supreme Court, where his far-right wing ideological bedfellows have ignored well-established precedents and twisted reason and logic out of all proportion to justify his abuses of the Constitutional and legislative powers conferred upon him.

Today, the D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals, in affirming a lower court decision, held in an en banc 7-4 decision that enough is enough and ruled that his imposition of sweeping and massive worldwide tariffs exceeded his authority, though they stopped short of issuing a prohibition to allow Trump to appeal to his 5 willing enablers on the Supreme Court.

At least 3 of these enablers can be expected to follow their usual pattern of first deciding to uphold whatever Trump does and then engaging in the most contortionist perversions of logic to attempt to justify their preconceived decisions.

The future of our democracy will then rest upon whether or not the remaining two Justices will do their duty.

Wendyl
4hEdited

Norm, so much to address here yet I find that I just want to say thank you. Incredible work. So much illegal and unconstitutional and cruel being thrown at us by this regime and to know that you are fighting back on so many fronts and so successfully is a balm. Thank you. Thank you. Wendyl

