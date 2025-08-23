The Contrarian

The Contrarian

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Patric Martin's avatar
Patric Martin
8h

Every week gets nuttier than the last. How low can they go …..

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies
Susanna J. Sturgis's avatar
Susanna J. Sturgis
8h

So will the raid on Bolton's house alarm at least some of the Trump administration's right-wing non-MAGA backers? Will they realize that targeting a high-profile white guy means they might be vulnerable? Watch this and other spaces to find out . . .

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies
61 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 The Contrarian
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture