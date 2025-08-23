As readers of this column know, I like to highlight successful pushback on Donald Trump's dictatorial aspirations. They are important in their own right. But they are also a reminder that the rule of law remains vibrant when we are confronted with abuses like Friday’s raid on the home of former Trump official turned public critic John Bolton.

Starting on the positive side, this week brought a landmark legal success against one of Trump's prior abuses of the rule of law, and, as has so often been the case, you Contrarians were a part of it. In a powerful reaffirmation of legal norms, U.S. District Judge Matthew Brann on Thursday delivered a major rebuke to the Trump regime’s attempts to illegally install the president’s former personal lawyer Alina Habba as U.S. Attorney for the District of New Jersey. Brann ruled that Habba was serving “without lawful authority” under the statute governing such appointments. He found that her 120-day interim term expired in July and that the DOJ’s efforts to keep her in place by dubiously naming her a “special attorney” after that time was up were legally unsupported.



It’s simple: 120 days means 120 days. But to an autocrat like Trump, rules are meant to be broken. That “catch me if you can” attitude has been overwhelmingly denounced by lower court judges appointed by both parties. The Supreme Court is another story, alas, as it proved again this week, but fortunately it touches only a small fraction of the hundreds of rulings against Trump.

Here, Judge Brann is a conservative and former member of the Federalist Society. His clear and direct ruling highlights yet another example of the courts serving as an essential bulwark against the Trump administration’s blatant illegalities. His words could not ring truer:

“A government operating by handshake and mutual understanding may go along swimmingly, but only for so long as everyone is willing to play by the rules. Those rules are the result of good-faith compromise—a concession by one branch is premised on the understanding that another branch will not abuse the benefit. So even if a practice of making exceptions to the letter of the law exists, it is likely cabined by other practice-based rules that limit the scope of those exceptions. When one side decides that the practice-based limits no longer apply, what then? May that party take all the benefits of past practice with none of the concessions? In such a situation, recourse to the law—with no atextual exceptions—provides the only answer.”

That brings us to the FBI raid on Ambassador Bolton’s house. True, we don't have many details yet. But initial press reports suggest that the investigation includes allegations of mishandling classified information against Bolton by the prior Trump administration after he very publicly broke with it. Those allegations were discredited and the Biden administration ultimately dropped the investigation.

There can be little doubt that this move is a clear attempt at intimidation, whatever else may be going on. That's readily apparent from, for example, Trump's animus towards Bolton, his pattern of investigating and prosecuting adversaries, and FBI Director Kash Patel’s apparent gloating in real time. Forgive me if I view with skepticism the actions of an administration headed by Trump, who clung to boxes of wrongly-held classified documents after he left office despite repeated requests for their return–not to mention the actions of the administration’s now-FBI director who twisted himself into pretzels to defend the possession of those documents. I was the least surprised person in America when press reports indicated that the FBI went into Bolton’s house with bags “but nothing was seen coming out of the residence.”

Speaking of the international scene, I couldn't help thinking of our Contrarian ethos as seven European leaders descended on the White House on Aug. 18 with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to head off Trump’s impulse to capitulate to Russian President Vladimir Putin on the Ukraine conflict. Contrarians watched with horror as Trump seemed to give away the store to Putin at their Alaska “summit” last Friday.

Resistance can take unexpected forms—and the diplomatic form of it was just what Trump met from the European leaders who caucused with him in the Oval Office. For all of the authoritarian damage Trump has done, I’ve been amazed at how often he’s been stopped when people are brave enough to stand up to him. It appears that’s what happened at the White House, with the momentum for a shameful Trump-led appeasement of Putin seemingly stalling.

Instead, the rest of the week has been dedicated to the discussion of what security guarantees for Ukraine would look like, with Russian diplomats undermining their own cause by making the absurd suggestion that Russians should be a part of the force protecting Ukraine (talk about the fox guarding the henhouse). The idea of land giveaways to Russia has been sidetracked. Indeed, by the end of the week, Trump went so far as to suggest support for Ukraine surging on offense against Russia.

However careful and couched the message of the European leaders, that’s what I call effective resistance. Of course it could be ephemeral, but we should take our successes where we can get them. We tracked this story closely, as you will see in our usual rundown below, and we will continue to do so. We owe nothing less to the Ukrainians. Trump’s authoritarianism has both domestic and international dimensions, and here at The Contrarian we keep a sharp eye on all of it, thanks to your paid subscriptions….

