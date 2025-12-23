Davy prepared for all December holidays. (Elizabeth Corwin)

Willie and Posy (Julia Payne)

Tundra, a Finnish Spitz, enjoying the snow. (Deon Wolfenbarger)

Issa, trying to keep warm. It’s her first winter in Scottsdale Arizona. And her first Christmas tree adventure! (Kellie Okamoto)

Stub with a message and favorite mouse. (Joseph Armstrong)

Milton, Chuck, and Chester enjoying the warmth of the holiday season. (Mary King and Shirley Keech)

Sandy Mittens (Ellen Blackstone)

TaiJi (Maxine Forster Guenther)

Lucca exploring a whole new world. (Sue Green)

Elves Nash and Stella with Santa Dave (their dad). (Kathleen and David Symes)

Sequoia, a handsome Russian blue! (David Warburton)

Shamrock, available for adoption from Rural Dog Rescue

Zach, available for adoption from Rural Dog Rescue

Bambi, available for adoption from Rural Dog Rescue

That’s a wrap on holiday pets. Contact Rural Dog Rescue for more information on the dogs in these photos or others. See previous installments here and here. Thank you, Contrarian readers, for sharing your furry friends with us. Warm wishes to all for a bright and warm new year!