The Contrarian

The Contrarian

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Zelda Hester's avatar
Zelda Hester
4h

Wonderful kitties and pups. Hoping the ones up for adoption get a home for Christmas.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Michelle Jordan's avatar
Michelle Jordan
4h

So sweet ❤️❤️ love them all!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 The Contrarian · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture