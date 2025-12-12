Contrarian Pets of the Week, Holiday Edition
Meet Chevalier, Max and Matilda, Hershey, Piper, Grady and Lucy, Fred, Coco and Chanelle, Shanti and Sadie, and Charlie!
Come back next week for more holiday pets! And if you haven’t sent us a photo of your furry loved one or ones celebrating the holidays—whether investigating the menorah or a Christmas tree, decked out in red and yellow for Kwanzaa, or just enjoying the snow—it’s not too late! We’ll be back next week with more. Send your photos to submit@contrariannews.org, and please put Holiday Pets in the subject line.
So many precious pets 🐱🐶❤️❤️🥰🥰