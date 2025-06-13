We told you we wanted to have fun, and we take fun seriously at The Contrarian. Each week we will share The Contrarian pet(s) of the week. (The pet need not be contrarian.) Subscribers are invited to submit their furry friend!
Names: Orion and Dipper
Ages: Orion: 7
Dipper: 4
Breeds: Orion: Movie-star mutt
Dipper: Golden retriever (but had distemper so he has a permanent tic, which makes him tolerably gorgeous)
Hobbies: Orion: Perfecting aloofness
Dipper: Gravity games with tennis balls
Worst/Best moments: Orion: Vet/Running into his girlfriend, Athena
Dipper: No food/food
