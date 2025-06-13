We told you we wanted to have fun, and we take fun seriously at The Contrarian. Each week we will share The Contrarian pet(s) of the week. (The pet need not be contrarian.) Subscribers are invited to submit their furry friend!

Names: Orion and Dipper

Ages: Orion: 7

Dipper: 4

Breeds: Orion: Movie-star mutt

Dipper: Golden retriever (but had distemper so he has a permanent tic, which makes him tolerably gorgeous)

Hobbies: Orion: Perfecting aloofness

Dipper: Gravity games with tennis balls

Worst/Best moments: Orion: Vet/Running into his girlfriend, Athena

Dipper: No food/food

