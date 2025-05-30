We told you we wanted to have fun, and we take fun seriously at The Contrarian. Each week we will share The Contrarian pet(s) of the week. (The pet need not be contrarian.) Subscribers are invited to submit their furry friend!

Kari (top) and Oaki. They were born Feb. 9, 2024.

Name: Kari and Oaki Ryan

Age: 1 year and three months

Breed: Red standard poodles

Hobbies: Catching bubbles, playing with other dog friends, people and animal watching, and enjoying each other.

Worst/Best Moment: Their worst moment is when they see deer and run after them, charging so fast we lose the leash.

Their best moment is when they greet us in the morning or when we come home. It is a high level of energy and love.

April Ryan is the Washington bureau chief and senior White House correspondent for BlackPressUSA. Ryan is the longest-serving Black woman reporter in the White House press corps and has served on the board of the prestigious White House Correspondents' Association for 25 years. She is the author of “Black Women Will Save the World,” “The Presidency in Black and White: My Up-Close View of Three Presidents and Race in America,” “Under Fire: Reporting from the Front Lines of the Trump White House” and “At Mama's Knee: Mothers and Race in Black and White.”