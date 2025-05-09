The Contrarian

The Contrarian

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Zelda Hester's avatar
Zelda Hester
3h

What a little sweetie.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Ginny Terzano's avatar
Ginny Terzano
2h

I learned two things today - the answer to, what's a potcake? And that I would just love to have one. Thanks for sharing Tulip's story with us. Such a cutie -

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
8 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 The Contrarian
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture