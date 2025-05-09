We told you we wanted to have fun, and we take fun seriously at The Contrarian. Each week we will share The Contrarian pet(s) of the week. (The pet need not be contrarian.) Subscribers are invited to submit their furry friend!

Name: Tulip

Age: almost 2!

Breed: potcake (“What is a potcake?” you ask. Here's an explainer from the good people at Potcake Place K9 Rescue, where we got Tulip.)

Hobbies: Tulip enjoys barking at strange men, cowering in fear of the vacuum, avoiding anything with wheels, digging holes in the yard, and taking morning walks with her best friends Lola, Bear, Indy, and Rosie.

Worst moment: It's a tie between the time she escaped and ran into the neighbor's pond and the time she witnessed humans getting into a fight at the dog park and—long story short—the police had to intervene.

Best moment: When she reunited with her sister, Ghost (f.k.a. Poppy), who was adopted by a friend. The tails were wagging frantically!