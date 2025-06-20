We told you we wanted to have fun, and we take fun seriously at The Contrarian. Each week we will share The Contrarian pet(s) of the week. (The pet need not be contrarian.) Subscribers are invited to submit their furry friend!

Name: Henry Mancini

Age: 15

Breed: Bombay aka Tiny Panther

Hobbies: Henry is a tiny retiree. He lives an indoor/outdoor lifestyle where he befriends/fights local strays, naps in the dirtiest possible places, and knows exactly when meal time is without a clock—he loves the early-bird special.



Worst Moment: Losing a toe after a dog fight, but it’s given him clarity and a cool story to impress the ladies (you should see the other guy).

Best moment: Sitting on top of the record player while the jazz play .



Theme song: HE PROTEK/HE ATTAK/MOST OF ALL HE LOVE TO SNAK.

Rachel Gertz is a content strategist and producer for do-gooders.