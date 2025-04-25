By Joshua Koppel

We told you we wanted to have fun, and we take fun seriously at The Contrarian. Each week, we will share The Contrarian pet(s) of the week. (The pet need not be contrarian.) Subscribers are invited to submit their furry friend!

Name: Bella

Age: 4

Breed: Bengal

Hobbies: As an adopted member of our family, Bella brings her own unique values to our home. Her favorite TV show is Hannity, and she has been known to carry a concealed weapon, which makes it especially hard to discipline her while she enthusiastically destroys my couch and/or photo-bombs my numerous Contrarian Zoom editorial meetings.

Worst Moment: Bella has refused all cat vaccines, instead opting for a daily regimen of unpasteurized milk and venison. This has not helped with her kennel cough. Bella recently got a tattoo of Pete Hegseth.

Best Moment: Still waiting.

Josh Koppel is the founder and chief executive of Zeldavision, a live streaming media company. His team works on many of the videos and social media posts you enjoy on The Contrarian. He is a Capricorn.