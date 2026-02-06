We told you we wanted to have fun, and we take fun seriously at The Contrarian. Each week we will share The Contrarian pet(s) of the week. (The pet need not be contrarian.) Subscribers are invited to submit their furry friend!

Name: Simone

Age: 2

Breed: Tabby, shorthaired housecat

Hobbies: Sitting in laps, chasing string, running down the hallway, jumping on shelves and counters, begging for treats, purring for Dad, “editing” for Mom.

Worst/Best Moment: Worst: None so far. Best: Joining the household at 5 months.

Lorraine Forte is a Chicago journalist and former editorial page editor of the Chicago Sun-Times.