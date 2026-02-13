By Sherri Solinger

We told you we wanted to have fun, and we take fun seriously at The Contrarian. Each week we will share The Contrarian pet(s) of the week. (The pet need not be contrarian.) Subscribers are invited to submit their furry friend!

Name: Grits

Age: 11

Breed: Pit bull

Hobbies: Deep cuddling, eating sticks, being very handsome, and sunbathing.

Worst/Best Moment:

All of Grits’ moments are the best. Like a lot of other pit bulls, he is a giant mush. He looks very tough, but in reality, he doesn’t actually know how to be tough. He’s ALL LOVE!

If I HAD to name a pretty bad Grits moment: He chewed up my Beatles Let it Be vinyl box set last year. But all is forgiven. It’s impossible to stay mad at him because he truly is the best.

Special note for Presidents Day: Jimmy Carter had a dog named Grits.

Amy Carter pets her dog, Grits. (Jimmy Carter Presidential Museum)

Sherri Solinger is a video editor for The Contrarian.