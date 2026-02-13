The Contrarian

The Contrarian

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
KnockKnockGreenpeace's avatar
KnockKnockGreenpeace
21m

Both of the Grits remind us that caring people like dogs and dogs like them. They need no other buy-in. Suppose every candidate for public office were vetted by these nonpartisan dogs. We'd get more Carters and no Trumps--right, Grits?

Reply
Share
2 replies
Natalie c's avatar
Natalie c
19m

Grits chewed up you r Vinyl “Let it Be Box Set??? OH NO!!! But with that face, no wonder you couldn’t stay angry with him! :)

Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 The Contrarian · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture