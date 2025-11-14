We told you we wanted to have fun, and we take fun seriously at The Contrarian. Each week we will share The Contrarian pet(s) of the week. (The pet need not be contrarian.) Subscribers are invited to submit their furry friend!

Name: Ella Pynnonen

Age: 12

Breed: A little bit of everything

Hobbies: Taking naps in the sun, riding in the car to the McDonald’s drive-through, and hanging out with her mom.

Best Moment: Got to eat a burger from the McDonald’s drive-through.

Worst Moment: Got so excited to eat dinner, she tried to run through a closed door.

Riley Pynnonen is a program assistant at Democracy Defenders Action.