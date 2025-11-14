Contrarian Pet of the Week
Meet Ella!
We told you we wanted to have fun, and we take fun seriously at The Contrarian. Each week we will share The Contrarian pet(s) of the week. (The pet need not be contrarian.) Subscribers are invited to submit their furry friend!
Name: Ella Pynnonen
Age: 12
Breed: A little bit of everything
Hobbies: Taking naps in the sun, riding in the car to the McDonald’s drive-through, and hanging out with her mom.
Best Moment: Got to eat a burger from the McDonald’s drive-through.
Worst Moment: Got so excited to eat dinner, she tried to run through a closed door.
Riley Pynnonen is a program assistant at Democracy Defenders Action.
The Contrarian is reader-supported. To receive new posts, enable our work, help with litigation efforts, and keep this opposition movement alive and engaged, please consider joining the fight by becoming a paid subscriber.
She looks like a real sweetie who's learned a lot since trying to run through that closed door, right? I bet she's really settled down now and being the grande dame.
What a sweetie. Looks like my sisters ( and my doggie niece) Olive who is a black borador. Border collie and lab mix. Shelter pup who is two. Black dogs are the best!!!!!!!