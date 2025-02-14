Name: Willie, after the great Willie Mays and in honor of the other beloved Ws — Nelson, Morris & Wonka. (AKC name: Ch. Cerise Highwayman.)

Age: 22 months

Breed: English Springer Spaniel

(Willie’s grandfather, BIS BISS Ch Felicity's Diamond Jim, CD, RAE "James," won Westminster in 2007)

Hobbies: Being a ruckus-rouser, chief squirrel and rabbit watchman of the neighborhood, pondering the universe (or just wondering where rabbits sleep at night) while staring out at the river at his GoGos, and hanging with his bff, Libby.

Worst/Best Moment: Willie heard me greeting new neighbors in the hallway and decided to say hello — with toilet paper, still attached to the bathroom holder!

He unraveled a whole roll to share, just in case they forgot to pack some.

He's the goodest boy.