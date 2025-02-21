By Kim L. Scheppele

Name: Raven

Age: Perhaps one year

Breed: Free-spirited feral cat considering domestication

Hobbies: Roaming the wilds of central New Jersey

Worst moment: Wandering into our home as if she were a house cat and then panicking when she realized what she had done.

Best moment: Discovering the outdoor house we built for her as the weather got cold, complete with heater, multiple exits (so she never feels trapped again) and room service.

If I could put in a good word for feral cats: They need care and feeding even if they don’t want to live in our houses, and they very much appreciate outdoor shelters with heaters in winter.