We told you we wanted to have fun, and we take fun seriously at The Contrarian. Each week we will share The Contrarian pet(s) of the week. (The pet need not be contrarian.) Subscribers are invited to submit their furry friend!

Name: Norman (I quite like my name, btw. I got it at the shelter, but the family that adopted me has the last name Bates, and they—and strangers in the street!—seem to laugh and laugh when they hear my name. Rude.)

Age: 9 months

Breed: Half-Newfoundland, half-Australian Shepherd

Hobbies: Chewing. Collecting the family’s shoes.

Best moment: Cheese. Cheese is the best moment. Have you met Cheese? All moments with Cheese are the best moments. Highly recommend.

Worst moment: When the cheese runs out. Also: What don’t they understand about my chasing our cats? Why else do they keep them in the house?

Marissa Rothkopf Bates writes about food for the New York Times, Newsweek (RIP) and Publishers’ Weekly among others. Her newest book, “The Secret Life of Chocolate Chip Cookies,” is available for pre-sale wherever fine books are sold. Find her on Substack here.