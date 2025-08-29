The Contrarian

The Contrarian

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
KnockKnockGreenpeace's avatar
KnockKnockGreenpeace
3hEdited

I see that Maura is helping to rehome Gabi, and my experience shows that this can be a defining positive step in a dog's life. When someone is savvy enough to know that they can't provide what their dog needs to be happy, whether by circumstances beyond control or because a dog isn't meshing with a household of people or pets, they are giving that animal a wonderful, selfless gift.

A miniature poodle named Teddy came into our lives because he was fighting with the other male poodles at his home. He then lived to a long, wonderful 14 years, with a sweet Irish setter for a "sister" and all the adventures he could handle. In return? It's almost like he knew that good fortune allowed us to improve his lot. Thanks to Maura for offering a happy ending to Gabi--who, you have to admit, is stone-cold CUTE.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 replies
Pat Woodruff's avatar
Pat Woodruff
2h

Start posting the dog's location!!! That is essential information.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
14 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 The Contrarian
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture