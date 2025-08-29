We told you we wanted to have fun, and we take fun seriously at The Contrarian. Each week we will share The Contrarian pet(s) of the week. (The pet need not be contrarian.) Subscribers are invited to submit their furry friend!

Name: Gabi

Age: 2 years old

Breed: Unclear. Some type of sheltie/spaniel/dachshund mix?

Hobbies: Snuggling with every human he’s ever met, doggy yoga, standing watch at the window in case an Amazon driver is nearby, going on walks with his nose to the ground like a Hoover, staring at his foster mom with doe eyes until I give him cheese.

Worst moment: Whenever he gets a hold of my white slippers. He’s generally a very good boy who doesn’t chew or get into anything else, but any time my back is turned, the slippers go missing.

Best moment: Whenever he gets the zoomies and runs from room to room with his blue ducky. He turns into a little 18-pound tornado and makes sounds like the Tasmanian Devil.

Maura McDonough is a principal at Dewey Square Group. Gabi is currently looking for his forever home so if you’re interested, feel free to reach out at maura.anne.mcdonough@gmail.com!