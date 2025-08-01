We told you we wanted to have fun, and we take fun seriously at The Contrarian. Each week we will share The Contrarian pet(s) of the week. (The pet need not be contrarian.) Subscribers are invited to submit their furry friend!

Name: Leroux

Age: 3

Breed: Mexican street dog

Hobbies: Chasing squirrels, out-smarting humans, eating, and cuddles

Worst/Best Moment:

Worst: Catching squirrels (she’s really good at it).

Best: Her charm, smarts and tenacity! But also, her graceful and VERY fast running gait when she is chasing her beloved squirrels.

Sherri Solinger is a video editor for The Contrarian.





