By Frederic J. Frommer

We told you we wanted to have fun, and we take fun seriously at The Contrarian. Each week we will share The Contrarian pet(s) of the week. (The pet need not be contrarian.) Subscribers are invited to submit their furry friend!

Name: Tony

Age: 3

Breed: Domestic shorthair

Hobbies: Jumping, watching birds from the windowsill, chasing flashing lights.

Worst/Best Moment:

Best: Sitting on your lap when you work, lying on his back for belly rubs.

Worst: Meowing incessantly until you open a door for him.

Frederic J. Frommer, a writer and sports and politics historian, has written for the Washington Post, the New York Times, the Atlantic, History.com and other national publications. A former Associated Press reporter, Frommer is the author of several books, including “You Gotta Have Heart: Washington Baseball from Walter Johnson to the 2019 World Series Champion Nationals.” Follow him on X.

Update: Sweet Janice, Rural Dog Rescue’s longest stay and a Contrarian Pet of the Week, has been adopted! She is now settling into her fur-ever home and couldn’t be happier. Thank you, Contrarians, for spreading the word. As always, your voices and your support is powerful!

Each week, we will spotlight different community and animal organizations in need. This week, we are highlighting Smyth Animal Rescue in Smyth County, Va., and its wish list of supplies needed to care for a recent influx of surrendered animals because of growing economic instability. Please consider donating, if able, or spreading the word about this amazing rescue.