We told you we wanted to have fun, and we take fun seriously at The Contrarian. Each week we will share The Contrarian pet(s) of the week. (The pet need not be contrarian.) Subscribers are invited to submit their furry friend!

As barked to Julia Payne, our managing editor, by her mom’s springer spaniel, who is spending the week with her.

Name: Posy (Felicity’s Summer Rose Bouquet “Posy”)

Age: 10

Breed: English Springer Spaniel

Hobbies: Snuggles and snacks

Best moment: When my favorite humans come home—if they’ve been gone five minutes or five days—and I greet them at the door with tail wags and a song.

Worst moment: When my sister comes to visit with that Willie. and he smashes my quiet and peaceful life—although I secretly love it, but I do NOT let Willie know!

Julia Payne is The Contrarian’s managing editor.