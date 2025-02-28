Name: Mo[zart]

Age: 6 years

Breed: Bernedoodle

Hobbies: Mastering the art of human behavior, politely perching on the couch, expertly turning door knobs to enter any room, greeting every houseguest with a dignified handshake like a true Southern gentleman, and fluttering his enviably long eyelashes to secure extra treats.

Worst/Best Moment: Mo doesn’t know how to act like a dog—he’s far too polite and expressive. If two people are sitting on the couch or dancing in the living room, he’ll nestle right between them as if to say, “Don’t forget about me!” When it comes to his 9-to-5, Mo is all business. He’ll stay right by his human’s side through the workday, offering the occasional encouraging nuzzle—”Keep up the good work!” “You are loved!”—before settling back down at their feet, ever the dedicated coworker.

Ellie Kurlander is a communications assistant at The Contrarian and State Democracy Defenders Action.