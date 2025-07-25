The Contrarian

The Contrarian

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Michelle Jordan's avatar
Michelle Jordan
4h

Oh my! Tabbies are the best most personable kitties 🥰🥰😻😻

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Susan Stone's avatar
Susan Stone
3h

Stripey is beautiful. She looks like she's a force to be reckoned with.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
11 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 The Contrarian
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture