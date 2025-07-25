We told you we wanted to have fun, and we take fun seriously at The Contrarian. Each week we will share The Contrarian pet(s) of the week. (The pet need not be contrarian.) Subscribers are invited to submit their furry friend!

Name: Stripey

Age: 15

Breed: American Shorthair (according to AI)

Hobbies: Resting, watching TV with us, solving puzzles for treats.

Worst Moment: Jumping on the counter, table, and other places where she thinks she is welcome no matter how many times we tell her otherwise.

Best Moment: All the other times!

Jared Bernstein is the former chair of President Biden’s Council of Economic Advisers.