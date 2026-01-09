Contrarian Pet of the Week
Meet Duke!
We told you we wanted to have fun, and we take fun seriously at The Contrarian. Each week we will share The Contrarian pet(s) of the week. (The pet need not be contrarian.) Subscribers are invited to submit their furry friend!
Name: Duke Acosta
Age: 4
Breed: Rescue Beagle
Hobbies: Playing fetch and eating at the dinner table.
Worst/Best Moment: No worst moments ever. Best moment: The day he came into my life!
Jim Acosta is an independent journalist and Host of “The Jim Acosta Show”. He was chief White House correspondent at CNN. He is a New York Times-bestselling author with his book, “The Enemy of the People: A Dangerous Time to Tell the Truth in America.” Stay connected with Jim on his Substack here.
Now, come on, Mr. Acosta; we need more narrative than that to believe, that Duke has never pooped in your shoes. Sure, he barks a good game with that expression... but I want to see both of you swear solemnly on your chosen book that a) Duke has never sounded off like a beagle at inopportune moments and b) that Pops has never swore about it even under his breath. Wishing you endless adventure from a fellow cubana and dog mami.