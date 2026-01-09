We told you we wanted to have fun, and we take fun seriously at The Contrarian. Each week we will share The Contrarian pet(s) of the week. (The pet need not be contrarian.) Subscribers are invited to submit their furry friend!

Name: Duke Acosta

Age: 4

Breed: Rescue Beagle

Hobbies: Playing fetch and eating at the dinner table.

Worst/Best Moment: No worst moments ever. Best moment: The day he came into my life!

Jim Acosta is an independent journalist and Host of “The Jim Acosta Show”. He was chief White House correspondent at CNN. He is a New York Times-bestselling author with his book, “The Enemy of the People: A Dangerous Time to Tell the Truth in America.” Stay connected with Jim on his Substack here.