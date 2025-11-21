We told you we wanted to have fun, and we take fun seriously at The Contrarian. Each week we will share The Contrarian pet(s) of the week. (The pet need not be contrarian.) Subscribers are invited to submit their furry friend!

Name: Gary

Age: 5 months

Breed: Poodle

Hobbies: Chewing up everything (especially shoes; my dad calls me “Gary Bradshaw”), getting the zoomies, treats, belly rubs, humping his axolotl, napping in a tiny ball.



Worst/Best Moment:

Best: When the rescue said we could keep him! Good boy, Gary!

Worst: The first day Gary saw rain he managed to pee in every bed in the house.

