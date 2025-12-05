By Pam Reed

We told you we wanted to have fun, and we take fun seriously at The Contrarian. Each week we will share The Contrarian pet(s) of the week. (The pet need not be contrarian.) Subscribers are invited to submit their furry friend!

Name: Bertie

Breed: American short hair Tuxedo

Hobbies: eating houseplants and cut flowers. His favorite is tulips.

Best Moment: When he feels that his food dish is growing alarmingly low, he finds a cat toy and places it in the dish.

Worst Moment: Long ago, with hackles raised, he was having a fight with a marauding outdoor cat through a screened window. When I reached around him to close the window, Bertie jumped to the floor and misplaced his fury by biting my leg. By delaying medical care, I ended up in the hospital. I forgave him. He’s my boy.

Pam Reed is a friend of The Contrarian.

