Contrarian Pet of the Week
Meet Alvin!
We told you we wanted to have fun, and we take fun seriously at The Contrarian. Each week we will share The Contrarian pet(s) of the week. (The pet need not be contrarian.) Subscribers are invited to submit their furry friend!
Name: Alvin
Age: 3 years old
Breed: Golden retriever/hound mix
Hobbies: Bouncing around (literally) at the dog park, curling up on chairs that he’s 20 pounds too big for, letting out a decent howl when he’s happy, invading personal space.
Worst/Best Moment: Worst moments are when I started fostering him in January and he’d get anxious being left alone at first. He chewed up shoes, library books, his leash, a doormat — I’d come home each day and go “ALVINNNN!” It got fun to say, which is why I kept the name when I decided to adopt the big goofy boy earlier this month (our best moment!).
Maura McDonough is a principal at Dewey Square Group.
Remember Alvin and the Chipmunks? 🐶
🥰🥰🥰🐾❤️❤️❤️🐾🥰❤️