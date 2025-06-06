We told you we wanted to have fun, and we take fun seriously at The Contrarian. Each week we will share The Contrarian pet(s) of the week. (The pet need not be contrarian.) Subscribers are invited to submit their furry friend!

Name: Coco Sia

Age: 2 years, 1 month

Breed: Cavapoo

Hobbies: Coco is a foodie—a lover of French cheese, berry smoothies, croissants, and roast chicken. She is also good at defensive lacrosse interceptions and lock-picking.

Worst/Best Moment:

Her worst moment was working her way through not just one day of a chocolate advent calendar, but all 24, landing her in the vet urgent care.

Coco is an extrovert, and lives her best life at the dog park nuzzling, chasing, and playing with other doggies.

Susan Corke is the executive director of Democracy Defenders Action and Democracy Defenders Fund. She has served in senior pro-democracy leadership roles at the Southern Poverty Law Center, German Marshall Fund of the U.S., Freedom House, Human Rights First and the U.S. Department of State. She has been a regular commentator in American and European broadcast, print, radio, and digital media, a lecturer at leading universities, and a co-author of “The Democracy Playbook.” She serves on boards for William & Mary and other nonprofits.