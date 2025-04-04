Gia (top) and Max

We told you we wanted to have fun, and we take fun seriously at The Contrarian. Each week we will share The Contrarian pet(s) of the week. (The pet need not be contrarian.) Subscribers are invited to submit their furry friend!

Name: Shelter dogs, Gia and Max (named after MLB pitcher Max Scherzer for his bi-colored eyes)

Age: 5 months and 12.5 years

Breed: Super mutt and Siberian husky

Hobbies:

Gia: Staring out the window dreaming of catching the ducks in the creek, a squirrel running up a tree, a leaf blowing by. Biting and chewing on Max.

Max: Talking back husky style; Escaping a fenced yard.

Worst/Best Moment:

Gia Worst: Lying under the sofa as if she were sleeping, but she was instead quietly ripping it apart. For fun.

Gia Best: If you come across her, you will get the squiggliest, most rapid tail wag, and multiple wet kisses all around.

Max Worst: Just this year, the vet discovered four gunshot pellets on an x-ray near his stomach, believed to have happened before he was turned into a shelter 11 years ago.

Max Best: Snow days! He turns into a pup running, playing, lying in the snow; refusing to come inside. Showing Gia how dog things should be done.

Ginny Terzano is a principal at Dewey Square Group.