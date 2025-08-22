By Shalise Manza Young

We told you we wanted to have fun, and we take fun seriously at The Contrarian. Each week we will share The Contrarian pet(s) of the week. (The pet need not be contrarian.) Subscribers are invited to submit their furry friend!

Name: Coco. When I’m in trouble, Mom calls me by my full name: Coco Chanel Young

Age: 9 ½

Breed: Rottweiler

Hobbies: Begging mom for love, playing with my hooman sisters, waiting at the edge of the kitchen for any treats to come my way (I love strawberries and cheese), and sleeping

Worst/Best Moment: So there are these really cute friends in our yard sometimes at night, and when I approach them to play, they get scared and spray me. It burns my eyes and gives me the sads. And mom and dad get mad and drag me into the shower to scrub me and scrub me to try to get the stink off. But I’m persistent: I’ve tried making friends four times!

Shalise Manza Young was most recently a columnist at Yahoo Sports, focusing on the intersection of race, gender and culture in sports. The Associated Press Sports Editors named her one of the 10 best columnists in the country in 2020. She has also written for the Boston Globe and Providence Journal. Find her on Bluesky @shalisemyoung.