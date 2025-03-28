We take fun seriously at The Contrarian! Each week we share The Contrarian Pet(s) of the Week. (The pet need not be contrarian.) Subscribers are invited to submit their furry friend!

Name: Pumpkin (Full name is Pumpkin Obersteinberg Wikler)

Age: 3.5

Breed: Bernese Mountain Dog Hobbies: Naps, snuggles, defending democracy

Worst/Best Moment: Pumpkin has hosted four Pet Out The Vote events, helping reelect Tony Evers in 2022, elect Janet Protasiewicz in 2023, reelect Tammy Baldwin in 2024, and, now, we hope, to elect Susan Crawford in 2025. She’s at her best in a crowd. She’s at her worst when nobody’s in the room but food is on the kitchen table. Somehow, it disappears before we get back.