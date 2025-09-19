We told you we wanted to have fun, and we take fun seriously at The Contrarian. Each week we will share The Contrarian pet(s) of the week. (The pet need not be contrarian.) Subscribers are invited to submit their furry friend!

Name: Tristan

Age: 6

Breed: Terrier mix

Favorite Activity: Shredding open cardboard boxes for treats inside

Worst/Best Moment: Unelected, unofficial “Mayor of Mackworth Island” (Portland, Maine)

