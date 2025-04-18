We told you we wanted to have fun, and we take fun seriously at The Contrarian. Each week we will share The Contrarian pet(s) of the week. (The pet need not be contrarian.) Subscribers are invited to submit their furry friend!

Name: Bella

Age: 7 years old

Breed: Mini Bernedoodle

Hobbies: Finding random tennis balls on a walk and carrying them home in her mouth like a trophy; being chased by people and other dogs; going to work with her dad and joining conference room meetings; flopping on her back for belly rubs.

Worst/Best Moment: Bella makes a mess while eating, refusing to chew over the dog bowl and flinging crumbs everywhere. Unfortunately, she hasn’t figured out that the crumbs she leaves all over the floor next to her bowl from messy chewing are the same as her food. Every time she eats, she leaves crumbs EVERYWHERE for her mom to wipe up. This is Bella’s sole flaw.

Bella boasts a high EQ. She convinced her little human cousin to like dogs by being gentle with her. Anytime anyone feels sad in her family, she walks over to pet them.